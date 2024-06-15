Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Sells 226 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total transaction of C$350,288.70.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total transaction of C$214,732.28.

On Tuesday, March 26th, David Lloyd Johnston purchased 10 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,493.85 per share, with a total value of C$14,938.50.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,526.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$939.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,583.70. The stock has a market cap of C$33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,527.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,408.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$55.05 by C($13.51). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of C$10.36 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 181.6334895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,820.83.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

