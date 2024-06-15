Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 150.2% in May

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000,000 shares, a growth of 150.2% from the May 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FFIE opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $117.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

