Financial Review: 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) vs. Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics and 180 Life Sciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and 180 Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.07 million ($1.56) -0.92 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$19.93 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.0% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and 180 Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enlivex Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and 180 Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -71.00% -59.08% 180 Life Sciences N/A -523.62% -105.10%

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics beats 180 Life Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlivex Therapeutics



Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About 180 Life Sciences



180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. 180 Life Sciences Corp. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

