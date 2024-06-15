First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 131.7% in May

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.0 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.