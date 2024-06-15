First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,094,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 155,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 101,984.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,940,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBK opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $225.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

