First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:FAM opened at $6.42 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 170.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,452,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 99,148 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

