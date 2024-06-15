First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
NYSE:FAM opened at $6.42 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
