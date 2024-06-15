First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

FICS stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

