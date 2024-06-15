First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the May 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TDIV opened at $76.10 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

