First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the May 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TDIV opened at $76.10 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
