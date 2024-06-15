Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

