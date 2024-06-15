FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Stock Price Up 21%

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) rose 21% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 49,300,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,765% from the average daily volume of 1,720,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

