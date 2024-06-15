Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

FRU stock opened at C$13.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.96. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke acquired 8,590 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.