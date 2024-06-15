FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Position Increased by Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:FTAI opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

