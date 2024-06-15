FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Ahmad R. Chatila Buys 114,726 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 114,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,082,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,160.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.07%. Analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its position in FTC Solar by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FTC Solar by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150,407 shares during the period. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.49.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTCI

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.