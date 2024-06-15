Fund L.P. Forager Sells 7,941 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,941 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $248,632.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,457,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,646,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $341,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.41 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $12,628,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

