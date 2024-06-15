Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Michael C. Lunsford Sells 1,295 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $13,299.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in Funko by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,638,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Funko by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,693,000. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNKO

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.