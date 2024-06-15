Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Michael C. Lunsford Sells 1,295 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $13,299.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Funko Price Performance
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
