FY2024 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Boosted by Zacks Research

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $6.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.79. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $231.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average of $199.31. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,349 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

