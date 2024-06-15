FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PBA)

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBA. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 85.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $779,372,000 after acquiring an additional 460,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after acquiring an additional 171,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after acquiring an additional 680,945 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 593,061 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

