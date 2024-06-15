FY2025 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Boosted by Analyst

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1,327.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 951,558 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 674.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 702,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3,094.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 577,685 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.