FY2025 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

