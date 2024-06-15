FY2026 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ASPN)

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

ASPN opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $246,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $1,992,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 48.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.