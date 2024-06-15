FY2026 EPS Estimates for Pool Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:POOL)

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $15.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.96. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Pool Trading Down 0.5 %

POOL opened at $341.31 on Friday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $308.45 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 11,800.0% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

