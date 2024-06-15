GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 2,215 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Haymond Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 214 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $3,105.14.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $136,730.65.
- On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19.
GameStop Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GME opened at $28.72 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.04 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GME
Institutional Trading of GameStop
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in GameStop by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GameStop
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.