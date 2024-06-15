Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

