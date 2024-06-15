Garde Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,238 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average of $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Scotiabank increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

