Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $239.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.03 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

