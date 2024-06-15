Garde Capital Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $497.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.55 and its 200-day moving average is $506.38.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

