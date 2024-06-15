Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $183.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average of $170.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

