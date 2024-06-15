Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $141,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 176,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

