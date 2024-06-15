Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

BABA opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

