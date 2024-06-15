Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on June 26th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Garmin has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $159.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $171.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

