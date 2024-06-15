Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Genpact accounts for about 3.2% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Genpact worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Genpact by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:G opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

