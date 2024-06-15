George Weston (TSE:WN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.07

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$177.07 and traded as high as C$190.47. George Weston shares last traded at C$189.32, with a volume of 160,176 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$216.67.

George Weston Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$187.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$177.07.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total value of C$1,904,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,526. Insiders own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

