GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM) Shares Down 0.9%

GGM Macro Alignment ETF (NYSEARCA:GGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24. 38 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

GGM Macro Alignment ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

About GGM Macro Alignment ETF

(Get Free Report)

The GGM Macro Alignment ETF (GGM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation by dynamically shifting investments best suited for the prevailing macroeconomic environment. Holdings consist of five underlying ETFs representing distinct US equity market sectors, sub-sectors, and market styles, including fixed income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GGM Macro Alignment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGM Macro Alignment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.