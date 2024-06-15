Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $74.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,593,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $6,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

