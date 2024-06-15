GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys Shares of 13,206 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $159.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

