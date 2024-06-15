GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,030,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 237,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

