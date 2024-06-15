GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average is $170.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.