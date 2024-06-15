GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $102.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.