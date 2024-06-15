GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Shares Up 0%

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $26.86. 524,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 492,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC owned about 0.12% of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

