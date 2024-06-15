Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,722.91

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,722.91 ($34.67) and traded as high as GBX 2,824 ($35.96). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,810 ($35.78), with a volume of 111,042 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.17) to GBX 3,340 ($42.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($43.93) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($42.47) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Greggs Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Greggs

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,021.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,808.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,722.91.

In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($35.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,289.44). In other Greggs news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($35.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,289.44). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($35.12), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($632,341.65). Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Articles

