Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

SIM stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $464.45 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 15.52%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

