Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 13.12 and last traded at 13.26. Approximately 245,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 203,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.32.
Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is 13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is 13.79.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.