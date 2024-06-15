Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $501.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 501 ($6.38) and traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.05). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 526 ($6.70), with a volume of 35,939 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 558.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 501. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

