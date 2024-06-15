Head-To-Head Analysis: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) versus Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiserv and Grab’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $19.09 billion 4.56 $3.07 billion $5.35 27.84 Grab $2.36 billion 5.99 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -51.42

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Fiserv has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fiserv and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 6 19 0 2.76 Grab 0 0 7 0 3.00

Fiserv currently has a consensus price target of $165.44, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Grab has a consensus price target of $5.07, indicating a potential upside of 40.87%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Fiserv.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 16.68% 15.73% 5.50% Grab -11.86% -4.62% -3.48%

Summary

Fiserv beats Grab on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Clover, a cloud based POS and integrated commerce operating system for small and mid-sized businesses and independent software vendors; and Carat, an integrated operating system for large businesses. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners in the form of joint venture alliances, revenue sharing alliances, and referral agreement. The Financial Technology segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, check processing, and other products and services. The Payments and Network segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; funds access, debit payments, cardless ATM access, and surcharge-free ATM network; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves merchants, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

