Head-To-Head Comparison: PSQ (PSQH) & The Competition

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PSQ to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -1.74

PSQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 268 565 669 23 2.29

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PSQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.23%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 109.31%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Summary

PSQ rivals beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

