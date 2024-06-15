Head-To-Head Survey: Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) and Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Marqeta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and Oncology Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $576.80 million 4.59 -$222.96 million ($0.36) -14.19 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Oncology Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marqeta.

Marqeta has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marqeta and Oncology Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 11 0 2.63 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marqeta currently has a consensus price target of $7.37, suggesting a potential upside of 44.16%.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -32.98% -11.84% -9.39% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Oncology Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

