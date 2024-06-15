Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $17.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.
HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of HR stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.
Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.
