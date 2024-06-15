Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $17.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after buying an additional 723,197 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,529 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,782,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,820,000 after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.86. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

