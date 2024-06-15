Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Director James G. Pratt Buys 9,000 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) Director James G. Pratt bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $17.08.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $270.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 74.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

