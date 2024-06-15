Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 81,582 Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $88,924.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,558,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,002.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 16,567 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $16,732.67.

On Thursday, June 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 6,753 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $7,495.83.

On Thursday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 11,990 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $10,671.10.

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $49,739.10.

Alset Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.11 on Friday. Alset Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

