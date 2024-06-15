High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Lonn Bate Purchases 20,000 Shares

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lonn Bate bought 20,000 shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:HWO opened at C$1.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.19. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.01 million for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

